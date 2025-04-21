Lautoka a fortress for Drua

Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook

Churchill Park in Lautoka is quickly becoming the spiritual home of the Fijian Drua, with the side now boasting eight consecutive wins at the venue.

Co-captain Mesulame Dolokoto says it’s no coincidence, the Sugar City brings something special to the team’s performance every time they run out.

With fans packing the stadium and creating a lively atmosphere, Lautoka has become more than just a venue, it’s a fortress.

“The crowd was saying we should move all the home games here to Churchill Park because that’s eight in a row here. I think we really have a good record down here, but we’re happy with both — here and Suva.”

Dolokoto also believes the team’s base in nearby Nadi gives them an edge when playing in Lautoka.

“I guess it’s just because we train in Nadi. We’re kind of used to it — the weather, the humidity down here.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will travel to New Zealand this week to face Moana Pasifika in round 11 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 4.35pm thi Saturday and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

