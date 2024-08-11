Last Olympic outing for Traill

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Venice Traill has announced that while this is her first Olympic participation it will also be her last.

The 27-year-old Taekwondoin suffered a setback in her match against world’s third-ranked Rebecca McGowan of Great Britain.

McGowan defeated Traill 2-0 last night.

Traill says that this is her final competition as a player and that she will now concentrate on training and mentoring young athletes.

“I am looking towards coaching and managing the sport of Taekwondo back when I go home. There are programmes in place where I can have this fulfilled. I’m so excited to go back and share whatever I’ve learned.”

Meanwhile, Traill has been selected to be Fiji’s flag bearer along with swimmer David Tolu Young in the closing ceremony.