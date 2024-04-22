Last minute technique changes helped Taekwondo duo

Fiji Taekwondo rep Venice Traill

Fiji Taekwondo rep Venice Traill says some last-minute technique adjustments before the qualifiers in the Solomon Islands really helped their chances of making it to the Paris Olympics.

Traill, who won a bronze medal at last year’s Pacific Games, shares that her journey began unexpectedly one afternoon.

“One thing Master Ra really changed in the buildup towards the qualifiers is the way I used to spar. You know growing up and learning just one technique, the sport is always growing and for a developing team like Fiji, it’s quite hard to get the recent and up to date techniques.”

Now, after 12 years of dedication, she says proud to represent her country in the sport at the highest level for the first time.

The 26-year-old athlete is eager to showcase her talent in Paris, aiming to support the development of Taekwondo in the country.

She says it’s quite a struggle to develop the sport in Fiji but hopes to change things around soon.

The Paris Olympics will be on the 26th of July 26 until the 11th of August.

The Paralympics will be held from August 28th to 8th September.