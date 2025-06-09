Lami Darts tournament highlights growing momentum

Three days on from its conclusion, the success of the Lami Darts Association’s Doubles Tournament is still being felt, a clear sign that the sport is gaining ground in Fiji’s community landscape.

Held over the weekend at The Fiji Club in Suva, the tournament brought together 32 teams and 64 players, showcasing a high level of skill and camaraderie.

Brothers Romit and Robyn Mahabir of the 3D’s Darts Club claimed the title, defeating fellow clubmates Shaheil Hussain and Hakva Haq in a tense final.

Lami Darts Association President Vinesh Prasad said the event was more than just competition.

“The Doubles Darts Tournament was a fantastic display of skill, sportsmanship, and community spirit. The success of this event is a true testament to the power of collaboration.”

The event also celebrated standout performances, with Ronith Narayan recording the highest check-out of 155 and Raj Chandra achieving the highest score of 160.

Much of the tournament’s success was credited to strong sponsorship support, led by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI), who contributed $1,100 and served as the title sponsor.

The event also marked a positive step for grassroots development, with Lami Darts Association reaffirming its commitment to making darts more accessible and inclusive.

