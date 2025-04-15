LA 7s prep already underway

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team is preparing for the HSBC Los Angeles 7s tournament with members of the national 7s side back in camp.

The national side is looking to carry on their winning streak to LA after taking out the Singapore 7s earlier this month.

Head coach and Olympic gold medalist Osea Kolinisau says that the LA 7s will be tougher than previous tournaments because of the new format that has been introduced, where only the top eight teams will be competing.

“So I told the boys that it’ll be different in LA because it’s only the top eight now, which will be in two pools of four, and every game will be like a final or like a quarter-final. So we want to find the consistency that we played in Singapore, and get better in some little things we still can get better at, some technical stuff and our defense, getting better on our attack and making sure we get things right.”

Kolinisau has decided that they will start with preparations earlier to give his side ample time to gear up for LA.

The LA 7s is set to be held in the United States of America next month.





