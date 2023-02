[Source: Facebook]

Fiji National Football captain Roy Krishna scored the lone goal for Bengaluru as they took down the Kerala Blasters 1-0 today.

Krishna’s first-half strike was the difference in a feisty clash between the Blues and the Blasters, in front of a 28,000-strong crowd at the Fortress.

In other results, Odisha defeated Hyderabad 3-1. Mumbai City beat Goa 5-3, and East Bengal finished in a 3-all draw with NorthEast United.