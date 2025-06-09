Kongaya embraces new challenge

[Source: Supplied]

Japanese midfielder Yuta Kongaya is embracing a new chapter in his football journey as Extra Supermarket Bula FC continues preparations for the opening round of the inaugural OFC Professional League this weekend.

Kongaya, who has played across Japan, Greece, and New Zealand, described his move to Fiji as an unexpected opportunity that emerged while competing in a tournament in New Zealand, where he caught the attention of Bula FC’s coaching staff.

“This wasn’t part of my original plan. I wanted to return to Europe, but the coach saw me playing in New Zealand, and that’s how this opportunity came about.”

Since arriving in Fiji, Kongaya said the transition into a fully professional environment has been demanding but rewarding, with the club working to establish standards befitting a professional competition.

“It’s a new challenge not just for Bula FC, but for Fiji as a country. This is the first professional club and the first professional league, so as players and as a club we are working very hard to prepare properly. It’s tough, but we’re enjoying it.”

With kickoff just days away, Kongaya said the squad has begun to settle, with combinations improving and a clear style of play starting to emerge.

“We’re building everything from scratch, but the understanding between players is getting better every day. We’re excited and can’t wait to finally play at the stadium.”

As one of the more experienced players in the squad, Kongaya has taken on an important role in helping younger players adjust to the demands of professional football, though he believes leadership is best demonstrated on the field.

Bula FC will open their Pro League campaign against Vanuatu United FC this weekend, a moment Kongaya says the entire squad has been eagerly anticipating.

