Kolinisau drops six

Six Fiji 7s players have failed to make the cut for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France.

FBC Sports has been reliably informed that Coach Osea Kolinisau had a one on one with the players yesterday.

The players that have been dropped are Tira Wilagi, Sakiusa Siqila, Suliano Volivoli, Josese Batirerega, Pilipo Bukayaro and Ilikimi Torosi.

This means the traveling squad includes Jerry Tuwai, Ponipate Loganimasi, Joseva Talacolo, Kaminieli Rasaku, Joji Nasova, Filipe Sauturaga, Terio Tamani, Waisea Nacuqu, Jeremaia Matana, Iosefo Masi, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josaia Raisuqe, Selestino Ravutaumada, Iowane Teba and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.



15’s trio, Josaia Raisuqe, Iosefo Masi and Selestino Ravutaumada make it to France

Kolinisau earlier told FBC Sports that he prepared mentally this week to speak to the players who would not make the trip to France.

Tuwai is going for his third Olympics while it’s the second time for Masi and Nacuqu.

Only 13 players will go to the Games village on July 18 and two are injury covers.

The Fiji 7s side is pooled with France, Uruguay and USA while the women’s will play New Zealand, Canada and China.

Our sides leave for France next week and rugby 7s kicks off on July 24.