Kolinisau demands competition as new faces push for place

Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says competition remains the driving force inside the national squad, as new and returning players fight for positions ahead of upcoming tournaments.

With fresh faces entering camp and some familiar names absent from training, Kolinisau has made it clear that selection is based purely on performance and attitude.

The Olympic gold medalist says training is built around a “best on best” mindset, where every player must prove they belong.

“In the squad, I told the boys, here it’s best on best. Make sure you bring your point of difference when you come here. We want to see if they’ve got what it takes and if they understand the way we want to play.”

Wame Ratuva and Tomasi Stark are among those recently brought into camp after impressing at the Coral Coast 7s. Kolinisau explained that the duo earned their opportunity through strong performances and were brought in to be tested against established squad members.

“Wame and Stark played a good game in Coral Coast. We wanted to have a look at them and see how they do against the boys.”

Kolinisau also addressed the absence of several regular names from training, stressing that it does not mean they are out of contention.

He confirmed that Joseva Talacolo remains in a stand-down period following a concussion, while Viwa Naduvalo has been given a short break before returning to training.

With internal standards rising, Kolinisau says the focus remains on building a squad that understands the system and can execute under pressure on the world stage.

The squad is currently preparing for the Vancouver 7s which will be held from the 7th to the 8th of next month.

