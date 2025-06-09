Khan promises thrilling night of quality boxing

Bluewater Boxing promoter Sameer Khan is urging fans in the western division to turn out in full force for their upcoming event in Nadi—an event he promises no one will want to miss.

The card features ten exciting bouts, including an international boxer.

Khan admits securing fighters and organizing the event hasn’t been easy, but his commitment to growing boxing in Fiji remains unwavering.

“We have some exciting fights in our line up, and this is an event that boxing fans would not want to miss out on. Hosting events like this is not easy, but I am committed to growing the sport here in Fiji.”

Alivereti Kauyaca take on Savenaca Naliva for the Cruiserweight title.

Meanwhile, another exciting bout is Australia’s Bryan Roberts face off against Kolinio Luvelolo for the Lightweight Masa South Pacific Title.

The program will be held next Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and you can catch all the action Live on our online platform vitiplus for both local and overseas views at $99 FJD.

