Kaunikuila Basketball partners with BSP Life for player insurance

[file photo]

In an effort to better protect their athletes, Kaunikuila Basketball Club has partnered with a leading local financial institution to offer insurance packages to its players.

A team of BSP Life agents was present at the recent Kaunikuila Basketball Tournament held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, where they assisted players with registration and insurance coverage.

“So we have a team of BSP Life agents here with us today, it’s something we’re working together with them in developing insurance packages for young athletes whether it be basketball, rugby or any other sport. It’s something to ensure that our athletes out there are safeguarded and when they play the sport they know there’s something to fall back on.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kaunikuila Basketball Club president Ben Naisau highlighted the importance of this initiative, noting that injuries can lead to costly medical treatment and expenses.

He emphasized that having insurance gives player’s peace of mind, knowing they are financially covered in the event of an injury.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.