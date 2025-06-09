Kaji Rugby teams to pay $50 registration fee

Participating teams in the Vodafone Fiji Kaji/Kajiana Rugby competition are required to pay a $50 registration fee this year for the first time.

The move comes as the competition experiences a large expansion, with the number of districts jumping from 16 to 27.

According to Fiji Primary Kaji Rugby Competition executive Fereti Sauwaqa, the decision was made to help address the organization’s financial challenges.

“Last year they didn’t pay for any registration cost. If all teams coming can be paying $50 each for registration, at least to help us with our financial situation that we are facing at the moment.”

Districts are also being asked to contribute financially to the tournament’s overall costs.

While sponsorship from Vodafone will cover 80% of the tournament bill, the remaining 20% will now come from the participating districts.

This is a shift from the previous year, when sponsorship covered 100% of these costs.

This year’s 2025 Vodafone Fiji Kaji/Kajiana Rugby competition will be shown live on FBC 2 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overseas viewers can also catch the live action on our pay-per-view platform Viti.Plus for $49.

The tournament is scheduled to run from tomorrow to Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

