Kadavu Rugby and Police strengthen partnership to empower youth

The Kadavu Rugby Union has taken a significant step in its mission to develop rugby on the island, meeting yesterday with Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to strengthen collaboration between the Union and the Fiji Police Force.

During the meeting, Commissioner Tudravu commended the KRU for its proactive approach in using sport as a positive influence for young people.

He officially pledged the support of the Fiji Police Force, highlighting the role of rugby in keeping youth away from illegal activities and building stronger, healthier communities.

“Our goal is to see the young people of Kadavu excelling on the rugby pitch and contributing to their communities, rather than being lured into the cycle of illegal activities.”

He adds that both the Kadavu Rugby Union and the Fiji Police Force are committed to ensuring that the future of Kadavu remains bright, resilient and drug-free.

The partnership signals a new chapter for rugby on the island, with both organizations focused not only on sporting success but also on creating pathways for youth to thrive both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Kadavu will make their first appearance in the Skipper Cup competition this year.

