Jones will not continue US Olympic trials

[Source: Reuters]

Shilese Jones will not continue on at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team trials, the sport’s national governing body said on Saturday, after she received medical attention for a vault gone wrong during warmups.

Once seen as a hot favorite to make the team, Jones played a key role in helping the United States win team gold at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023.

She had pulled out of the national championships earlier this month with a shoulder injury.

“After being evaluated on Saturday, Shilese Jones will not continue competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Sunday,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement posted to social media.

Kayla DiCello also went down with an injury on Friday, the opening night of the women’s competition, when she landed badly on her vault.

The U.S. trials continued on Saturday with the second day of the men’s competition.