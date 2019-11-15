Jesus secures win for Man City

Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to score a late winner as Manchester City beat Leicester to move seven points clear of the Foxes and secure themselves in second spot.

Jamie Vardy had hit the post for Leicester in the first half, but both sides wasted numerous chances.

A surging run from Riyad Mahrez opened up the Leicester defense seeing Jesus netting in the winning goal.

In other EPL matches this morning, Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-nil, Burnley thrashed Bournemouth 3-nil, New Castle fell to Crystal Palace nil-1, Sheff United delt a 1-all draw with Brighton.

As it stands, Liverpool heads the English Premier League points table with 76 points, Manchester City on second place with 57 points, Leicester sits at third place with 50 and Chelsea with 44 points sits in fourth place.

[Source: BBC Sports]