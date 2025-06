Source: Reuters

Inter Milan forward Mehdi Taremi has been stranded in Iran after failing to secure a flight out amid ongoing tensions with Israel, a club source told Reuters.

Italian media report that the 32-year-old is set to miss the upcoming Club World Cup.

Iranian airspace was closed following Israeli strikes on targets within the country on Friday.

