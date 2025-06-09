Inclusive squad for Tri Nations Amateur Boxing

Next week’s International Tri Nations Amateur Boxing tournament in Fiji will be a platform for the nation’s rising stars, not just its established champions.

The squad has been deliberately crafted to feature a blend of experienced junior and youth representatives alongside exciting new faces from various local clubs.

While many boxers from the strong team that secured five gold and five silver medals in Tahiti last year will be competing, Coach Cam Todd says that his vision extends beyond the current top-ranked fighters.

“Most of those boxers will be competing, but I also wanted to make sure that it’s not just our number ones. So we’ve got a number of boxers who are coming through from some of the local clubs.”

He mentioned the inclusion of talent from newly emerging clubs, such as a club in Nausori that started gaining traction last year and another young club towards Navua, which boasts a wealth of young male and female boxers now integrated into the national setup.

The squad also draws heavily from the Western Division, with boxers from Ba, Nadi, and Lautoka all set to compete.

The tournament will be hosted at the FMF Gymnasium, Suva next week on Friday and Saturday.

For overseas viewers, the games will be available live on Viti+ for $99, while local viewers can watch it live on FBC 2.

