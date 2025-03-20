Humility molds Paralympian

file photo

For Paralympian Irene Mar, the sport of taekwondo has instilled in her a vital lesson that has shaped her both on and off the mat: humility.

Hailing from Macuata, with maternal roots in Kadavu, Mar made history last year by becoming the first Fijian to compete in taekwondo at the Paris Paralympics.

Mar is one of the nominees for the 2024 Fiji Sports Woman of the Year.

Her groundbreaking achievement marked a significant milestone, not only for her but for the nation as well.

Reflecting on her journey, Mar points to humility as one of the key principles she has embraced throughout her taekwondo career.

While the thrill of victory in combat sports can often lead to pride, Mar emphasizes that staying grounded has always been a priority for her.

Her rise in taekwondo has not only been a testament to her dedication and skill but also to her ability to remain humble, even in the face of success.

“Taekwondo has taught me a lot of lessons, but one of the main one is humility, always to remain humble and always appreciate. And also something we’ve learned in taekwondo is respect. To always respect the master, the training mat, the equipment and the people around me. So I’ve taken the value with me, growing up, and also while interacting with my peers, I’ve always learned to respect each and everyone around me.”

Mar is currently a second year student at the University of the South Pacific, where she is pursuing a bachelor in Marine Science.

The 2024 Fiji Sports Awards will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday night.

