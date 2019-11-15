Russian Camelot is the dark horse says expert

One of the horses that could surprise many today at the Melbourne Cup is Russian Camelot.

Dominic Beirne, one of Australia’s top racing expert, says if he wants to think that northern hemisphere-bred three-year-olds are good bets in the race then he’d be backing Russian Camelot.

Speaking to the Age newspaper, Beirne adds Russian Camelot doesn’t have to prove he’s acclimatized or used to the Australian way of racing, it’s a rather unique experiment and that he thinks is going to pay off.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the horse has been running really well, it’s just that so much has been expected of him he’s worn out his popularity to some extent

Meanwhile, Aidan O’Brien’s Tiger Moth is currently the outright favourite in the race.

The Melbourne Cup will be held at 4pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV from 3:30pm.