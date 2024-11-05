Melbourne Cup goers arrive at Flemington Racecourse

[Source: ABC News]

While luck can never be guaranteed in the betting circle, the weather is definitely on the punters’ side for the 164th Melbourne Cup.

The gates have opened at Flemington, with fans racing to stake their claim on a prime position on the rails and other vantage points around the racecourse.

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) said 90,000 people were expected to attend today.

Each year, Adrian Morissy and Scott Dixon line up early to get their favourite spot in the members’ bar to watch the races.

Today, they were at the front of the line, arriving an hour and a half before the gates were due to open.

“I’m just hoping I don’t tear a hamstring,” Mr Morissy joked.

Warm day pleases Cup organisers

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a sunny day with light winds, and a top of 26 degrees Celsius.

VRC chairman Neil Wilson said the weather had added to the excitement of attracting a sell-out crowd and having the Melbourne Cup broadcast to more than 260 countries and territories.

“It’s a great day for Australia today,” Mr Wilson said.

“The first Tuesday in November always has a special feel about it as people in Melbourne are having a holiday and people around Australia are getting ready to share the day with family and friends and office parties.”

While the event draws yearly criticism from many animal rights advocates, Mr Wilson said post-COVID racing crowds were up, especially among younger punters.

He said 40 per cent of general admissions on Derby Day, which had attracted 81,000 people, were aged under 30.

“We’re seeing a really interesting comeback to the racing and … I think enjoying the fashion of racing,” he said.

Jack Dempsey and Bruce Armstrong have travelled to Melbourne from the remote city of Mt Isa in Queensland’s north-west.

“It’s an eye opener, a lot of people in one spot,” Mr Armstrong said.

“Half the people here would be nearly the size of our town.”

“I’m a bit nervous rather than excited,” Mr Dempsey said.

“Just being in the big city.”

A dress code applies to racegoers heading into the VRC members’ areas, where “gentlemen” are required to wear a suit, tailored pants, tailored shorts on or below the knee, and a sports coat or blazer with a collared shirt, tie or bow tie, and dress shoes.

Ladies are expected to “maintain a suitable dress standard in keeping with the distinction of the Members Enclosure”.

Racegoers are invited to wear the official flower of the day — the yellow rose — in their hat, lapel, or as inspiration for their outfit.

A group from the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses is holding its annual protest against the Melbourne Cup in a park opposite Flemington Racecourse.