Malaysia next for women’s hockey

[Source: International Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

Following their historic win at the Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman last night, the Fiji women’s side will now prepare for Malaysia.

Fiji defeated hosts Oman 3-2 in their second game after going down to world number one Netherlands 14-1 in their first group match.

Malaysia will be Fiji’s last pool opponent and the team is in high spirits following a memorable win over Oman.

Divyankar Kumar who scored the winning goal for Fiji against Oman when the game was locked at 2-all says they’re thankful for all the support.

“We just told ourselves before the game that we going to fight hard, fight for it as we were trying to look for our first win so the spirit kept us going and psyching each other up, one down doesn’t matter back to nil all again, we can get it, it’s a very proud moment for us and back at home it feels good to be part of history, thank you very much for the support, thank you for standing beside us always supporting us, be it a win or loss you guys are always behind us, thank you very much.”

The national women’s hockey team will play Malaysia at 6:30pm.

Meanwhile, our men’s takes on USA in their first group match on Sunday.