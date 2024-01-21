King determined to make Fiji proud in Hockey World Cup

The youngest player in the Fiji women’s hockey team is confident of a great outing at the Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman.

Margaret King believes after the 17 month preparation, the team is ready for the big outing.

At the age of 19, King considers herself fortunate to have supportive parents who allowed her to move to Suva from Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

“Being part of the senior team, being the youngest in the team, you have to show your commitment and your discipline. Financially, I had my parents to back me all the way, I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Smith who hails from Kulukulu in Nadroga holds the vital goal keeping position in the team.

“Playing against the number one team in the world, I am just planning to do my best. In the Pacific Games we did quite well. There wasn’t any goals scored against me in the semi-finals to the final.”

The women’s hockey team will face Netherlands in their opening match on Wednesday at 6.30 pm.