Great Britain women's hockey team sweep aside India

Great Britain women’s hockey team continued the defence of their Olympic title with a convincing 4-1 victory against India in pool A.

Hannah Martin opened the scoring in the first minute and doubled her tally with a backhand shot in the second quarter.

Sharmila Devi pulled a goal back for India but Lily Owsley netted from close range to restore Britain’s cushion.

In the closing stages Grace Balsdon stepped up to convert a penalty stroke into the top left corner.

The victory temporarily moved Britain into second in the pool but they have now moved down into third following Germany’s 4-2 win over Ireland.