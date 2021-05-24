Hockey
Great Britain women's hockey team sweep aside India
July 29, 2021 7:55 am
Great Britain women’s hockey team continued the defence of their Olympic title with a convincing 4-1 victory against India in pool A.
Hannah Martin opened the scoring in the first minute and doubled her tally with a backhand shot in the second quarter.
Sharmila Devi pulled a goal back for India but Lily Owsley netted from close range to restore Britain’s cushion.
In the closing stages Grace Balsdon stepped up to convert a penalty stroke into the top left corner.
The victory temporarily moved Britain into second in the pool but they have now moved down into third following Germany’s 4-2 win over Ireland.
