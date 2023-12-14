Fiji Hockey teams struggle for support

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation]

The Fiji Hockey Federation remains determined to secure funding for the men’s and women’s teams to compete in the 2024 FIH Hockey World Cup in Oman.

Despite not receiving support from the Fiji Sports Commission, the federation is committed to pursuing other avenues for funding.

Smith says both teams have been forced to finance their participation in various tournaments, including the World Cup qualifiers, Pacific Games, and now the World Cup itself.

“I personally thought that we would get support from the Sports Commission, and I am vocal about this, but it’s not forthcoming. Not that we have stopped trying; we’re still knocking on their door. And for me, it’s hard to keep driving when your athletes are pulling a huge amount of money from their pockets to play for their country.”

He adds that it takes crazy passion to carry on after their urgent request for assistance has been let down.

The federation is now reaching out to corporate sponsors and the public, hoping for support to make Fiji’s mark in international hockey.