Fiji Hockey grateful for assistance

Despite being $40k short for their 5s World Cup outing in Oman, the Fiji Hockey Federation is thankful for the continuous support they have received thus far.

Fiji men’s head coach, Shaun Corrie says they are grateful to everyone for helping them with their dream of featuring in the world Cup happen.

However, he says that they will be making some major financial adjustments in this trip.

He adds that they will be going to the World Cup with a bare minimum, meaning that they will be cutting out all costs that isn’t a need.

Corrie also mentioned that they will be seeking assistance from other participating countries during their outing to meet their needs.

Meanwhile, the hockey team had their jersey presentation last night.

The women’s side will depart our shores tomorrow morning while the men’s team will fly off on Wednesday.

The 5s World Cup will begin next Wednesday.