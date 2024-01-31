Fiji goes down in penalty shootout

[Source: World Sports Pics - Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

A penalty shootout saw the Fiji men’s hockey side lose to Nigeria 2-1 in the 5s World Cup in Oman.

The game had finished with a 5-all draw in regular time, sending the match to be decided in the penalty box.

Jerome Edwards bagged two goals with George Ravatu, Leevan Dutta and Tristan Tora adding a goal each.

In the penalty shootout, Terrence Corrie scored a goal, while Dutta and Adrian Smith missed their opportunities.

Fiji will now play Jamaica in the playoff for 15th spot at 5pm today.