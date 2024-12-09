Fiji beat Warriors in men’s hockey

The Fiji Men’s hockey side showcased their strength, matching the prowess of the Fiji Warriors with a commanding 5-1 victory in their opening game at the Oceania Pacific Cup this afternoon.

Coach Shaun Corrie described the match as far from a typical training session, highlighting the peak-level intensity displayed on the pitch.

Corrie is grateful to host this tournament as part of their efforts to revive the sport in the country.

“The last time they had this tournament was six years ago and so we had a bit of a dry spell and through COVID alot of players have left and we are lucky that this event is being held here, it has sparked the revival of hockey and this way we are able to expose more players and it is very encouraging, also a good build up to the sport.”

He says it was interesting to watch the teams he coaches go head-to-head in a thrilling match filled with pumped-up intensity.

The national men’s coach is looking forward to seeing more of what the players can achieve in the coming days.

The tournament goes into day two tomorrow at the National Hockey Centre in Laucala Bay.