Hayne could be stripped of Dally M awards

Former rugby league and Fiji Bati star Jarryd Hayne could be stripped of his Dally M awards by the NRL if any appeal against his sexual assault conviction is unsuccessful.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports even though Hayne hasn’t played for two years, his conviction is a stain on the game’s reputation.

On Monday Hayne was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Hayne will face a sentencing hearing at Newcastle on May 6. A judge described his prospects of jail as inevitable, although Hayne has said he intends to appeal the convictions.

Hayne is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game, having won the Dally M Medal twice, in 2009 and 2014. He was also the game’s rookie of the year, in 2006, and made the team of the year three times.

The 2008 World Cup fullback for the Bati has also won the Brad Fittler Medal as NSW’s player of the year a record three times (2007, 2008 and 2014).

However, the NRL may meet some resistance as Dally Messenger III, the grandson of the league great, said Hayne’s achievements on the field should stand.

Messenger believes the punishment Hayne receives from the law and the NRL is enough and his achievements should not be wiped from history.

He adds Hayne’s name should still be present on the awards he has won