Hat trick for Sivo in Broncos’ home game

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo impressed with a hat trick for the Eels defeating the Broncos 46-6 last night.

The Eels continued their winning momentum, belting the Broncos through the middle and finishing clinically on the edges.

In addition to Sivo’s hat trick, Isaiah Papali’i, Oregon Kaufusi, Tom Opacic, and Bryce Cartwright and Clint Gutherson crossed the stripe for Parramatta.

Tevita Pangai Junior crossed for Brisbane’s only try.

It was the Eels’ fifth consecutive win over Brisbane.

In another match, Rabbitohs defeated Titans 40-30.

Panthers defeated Knights 24-6.

In tonight’s matches, Sharks face the Bulldogs at 7.30pm and Cowboys beat the Raiders at 9.35pm