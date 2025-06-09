Govind Park drains swiftly after heavy rain

[Source: File]

Less than 24 hours after being flooded by heavy rain, 4R Electrical Govind Park in Ba has made a remarkable recovery, reinforcing confidence in its upgraded turf system.

Images circulated yesterday showing parts of the ground underwater following persistent downpours. However, by today, the surface had drained efficiently, with no signs of waterlogging, a timely boost with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua set to play in Ba for the very first time next weekend.

Ba Town Council Special Administrator Moshim Khan says the quick recovery highlights the quality of the ground’s design.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, you can see how this turf has been designed. You won’t see any waterlogged in here. And it is so perfectly designed that even in the rainy days you can have games.”

The drainage system, installed as part of recent upgrades, is built to channel excess water away rapidly, ensuring minimal disruption to fixtures even during periods of intense rainfall.

With anticipation building for the Drua’s historic first appearance in Ba, the swift turnaround provides assurance that the venue will be ready to host top-level rugby, rain or shine.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.