Gout Gout, Torrie Lewis, reach semifinal of 200m

Gout Gout has powered into the semifinals of the men’s 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 17-year-old was undaunted by the grand stage, overcoming a slow bend to fly down the home straight and run 20.23 to qualify automatically for Thursday’s semifinal.

“It feels pretty good, I mean it’s great to be out here, competing on the world stage,” Gout said.

“I’m happy to be here and can’t wait for the semi.”

“It’s a great experience for me, running against the big dogs.”

Jamaica’s Bryan Levell roared out of the blocks as Gout struggled on the transition from bend to the home straight.

Makanakaishe Charamba of Zimbabwe came past him on the straight, but Gout got into his stride soon after and ensured he finished top three and earned automatic qualification for the semis.

“The start’s not my strong suit, but as soon as I get into my running, I’m chilling,” Gout said.

“Obviously I was a bit nervous but just gotta get out here and enjoy being out here.”

“I felt that in my heat everyone was up against me apart from the top two. I hit cruise control in the last 50, last 30, big Q, that’s all I needed.”

Gout will run in the second semifinal heat, being drawn in lane four, with the race scheduled for 10.09pm AEST.

“Sub 20, that’s the goal, we’ll see in the semifinal.”

