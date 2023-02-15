Golf

Scott voted chairman of PGA Tour's player advisory council

Reuters

February 15, 2023 6:00 am

dam Scott putts on the eighth hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club.

Former Masters champion Adam Scott has been elected by his peers to serve as chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC), the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

Scott beat out Maverick McNealy and Kevin Streelman in the vote to serve as chairman of the PAC, which advises and consults with the Policy Board and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the U.S.-based circuit.

The 42-year-old Australian will serve as PAC Chairman for the rest of 2023 and also replace Charley Hoffman as one of the player directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board on Jan. 1, 2024, serving a three-year term.

When Scott replaces Hoffman on the Policy Board, he and fellow player directors Peter Malnati (2023-25), Rory McIlroy (2022-24) and Webb Simpson (2023-25) will appoint a fifth player director to serve a three-year term.

Scott joined the PGA Tour at the start of the 2003 season and has won 14 titles, including the 2004 Players Championship and 2013 Masters where he became the first Australian to triumph at Augusta National.

 

