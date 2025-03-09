Norris opens up four-shot lead at Joburg Open

[ Source: Reuters ]

South Africa’s Shaun Norris carded a 67 to take a four-shot lead on 14 under-par at the end of Saturday’s third round in the DP World Tour’s Joburg Open on a difficult day of scoring at the Houghton Golf Club.

Norris carded a 63 on Friday despite being troubled by an ear infection and held a one-shot advantage going into the weekend. He has extended that lead despite a double-bogey on the par-four third hole and another dropped shot on the 15th.

France’s Adrien Saddier (70) and South African Jacques Krusywijk (68) share second place at 10 under-par, with the German Nicolai von Dellingshausen (69) a further stroke back.

Norris, 42, won the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in December, his second victory on the DP World Tour after the Steyn City Championship in 2022.

