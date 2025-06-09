DPM Prasad commends Ba golf community

[Source: Biman Prasad DPM/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, has praised the Ba golf community for their ongoing efforts in promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and healthy living through the 4 Men Ambrose Golf Tournament held in Ba.

Speaking at the event, Professor Prasad said it was heartening to see how sports continue to unite people and build community spirit.

“Sports bring people together. It creates a sense of camaraderie, togetherness, and teamwork. It’s also important for our health, especially as we continue to face the growing challenge of non-communicable diseases in Fiji.”

Professor Prasad commended the organisers and participants for their dedication to maintaining the sporting culture in Ba, highlighting the growing participation of young golfers and women in the tournament.

He said the involvement of youth in recreational sports plays a crucial role in shaping a healthier, more connected society.

“Seeing young people involved in sports like golf is a great sign. It’s not only good for building relationships but also essential for one’s well-being,” he added.

The 4 Men Ambrose Golf Tournament, which attracted golfers from across the region, serves as a platform to promote golf as a recreational sport while strengthening community engagement and fostering a spirit of unity in Ba.

