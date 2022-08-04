Gold for Thompson-Herah

[Photo: fastelaine / Instagra]

The world’s fastest woman, Elaine Thompson-Herah scooped gold for Jamaica running 10.95 seconds in the Women’s 100 metres final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

In second place, Julien Alfred of St Lucia with a time of 11.01 seconds and England’s Darryl Neita settled for third place running a time of 11.07 seconds.

In the mens final, Kenya’s Ferdinand scooped gold with a time of 10.02 seocnds.

In second place is South Africa’s Akani Simbine who trailed a time of 10.13 seconds.

Yupun Abeykoon of Sri Lanka settled for bronze with a time of 10.14 seconds.

Meanwhile, The Fiji swimming 4 by 100 meters mens team settled for sixth place this morning.

The team consisting of Hansel McCaig, Epeli Rabua, Temafa Yalimaiwai and David Young.

The team swam a time of 3 minutes and 55.31 seconds.