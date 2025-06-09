Gerardo looks for improvement after Fiji’s opening win

Following Fiji’s narrow 5-4 win against Vanuatu in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup at Vodafone Arena last night, national futsal head coach José Gerardo acknowledged that while the result was a positive start, there is still significant room for improvement.

The close match showed the team’s fighting spirit, which Gerardo said has been a key part of his coaching.

“These kids are ready to fight, and this is what I have been teaching them. I came here to help them get better, and this is just the beginning.”



He explained that the team’s performance was impacted by a lack of international friendly matches, as the only time they were able to test themselves was against local Suva teams.

Despite this, he is confident that the team will improve with each match they play in the tournament.

Fiji will play Solomon Islands today at 7pm.

Meanwhile, in the extra premier league today, Rewa will host Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori, at 3pm.

