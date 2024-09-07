GB reach 100 medals at Paris Paralympics

Alfie Hewett (left) is guaranteed a fifth Paralympic medal in Saturday's singles final [Source: BBC Sports ]

Great Britain reached 100 medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics as wheelchair tennis stars Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid completed a career ‘Golden Slam’ in the men’s doubles to help the team surpass the number of golds achieved at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

GB won six golds among 16 medals on Friday as they reached their Games target of 100-140 medals, set by UK Sport, with two days of competition still to come.

Hewett, who will aim to complete a career Golden Slam in the singles on Saturday, and team-mate Reid beat Japan’s Tokito Oda and Takuya Miki at Roland Garros.