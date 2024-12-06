FRU’s new board sets bold vision for 2025

[File Photo]

The newly appointed Board of the Fiji Rakavi Football Union Limited has wasted no time in setting the stage for its new direction, holding a meeting with departmental heads to review 2025 work programs and to address challenges and opportunities.

Departmental heads presented their plans, focusing on key initiatives and projected outcomes, while discussions explored innovative ways to overcome hurdles and drive improvement.

Board Chairman John Sanday reaffirmed the Board’s dedication to good governance and collaboration.

“From the outset, my Chairmanship has been rooted in collegiality and collaboration. I want to assure the people of Fiji that your rugby is in capable hands.”

Sanday added that the meeting provided valuable insights into the state of Fiji Rugby, helping align the organization’s efforts for the year ahead and beyond.

The Board remains committed to ensuring Fiji Rugby thrives as a source of pride for all Fijians.