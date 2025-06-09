From Skipper Cup to National camp, Nasalo chases Fiji 7s dream

Lautoka Skipper Cup representative Apimeleki Nasalo is living a moment he once believed was beyond his reach, earning the opportunity to train alongside members of the Fiji Airways men’s 7s extended squad.

The Dakuibeqa lad once thought his rugby journey would end at the domestic level, never imagining he would be in contention for selection for the remaining seven tournaments on the HSBC SVNS circuit.

The 22-year-old says what once felt like a distant dream has now become a reality, and he is determined to make the most of the opportunity.

“I didn’t believe I’d be able to reach this far. I thought my rugby career would end at the Skipper Cup competition, and never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be selected to represent the country.”

Nasalo says his motivation to support his family, especially his mother, is what drives him through the demanding training environment of the national setup.

“Training is really hard here, and I know that if I truly want a spot, I’ll have to endure it because I believe there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. I’ve always been motivated by my late father, whom we laid to rest in 2025, and since it’s just me, my mother and my two kids, I know this talent can take me places and put bread on the table at home. I’ve been praying about this opportunity and will also put in the work required.”

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side are currently joint leaders on the World Series standings alongside South Africa and New Zealand.

They are preparing for the Singapore 7s, which kicks off on the 31st of this month.

