Frederico Miller ready for national duties

Frederico Miller [Source: Athletics Fiji/ Facebook]

With a personal best of 14 meters, Frederico Miller is steadily rising in one of athletics’ most technically demanding events, the triple jump.

His passion, discipline, and dedication have helped him develop into a top contender in the region, and he’s only just beginning to make his mark.

Miller, a student at Marist Brothers High School, has been refining his skills under the guidance of former Oceania champion Eugene Volmer.

This mentorship has been instrumental in shaping him into an athlete to watch at the upcoming games.

Earlier this year, Miller clinched gold in the intermediate boys’ triple jump at the Fiji Finals, proudly representing his school.

Known as the “hop, step, and jump,” the triple jump demands speed, power, precise timing, and rhythm, all qualities Miller continues to perfect on his journey.

As Team Fiji prepares to face the Pacific’s finest athletes, Miller is ready to leap toward the podium with pride and determination.

