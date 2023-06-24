Four medals for Nagasau in Special Olympics

[Source: Special Olympics Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji had another successful day in the Special Olympics in Berlin Germany.

Miliana Nagasau scooped four medals today, winning a gold and three silver medals in Powerlifting.

She won gold in Bench Press and silver in Deadlift and Squat.

Nagasu also took out silver in the overall category.

Iowane Taroko scooped bronze in the 50m Freestyle-level A Swimming.

Also taking out bronze is Karalaini Cakautabu is similar event.

The team will be in action again tomorrow with Maria Teresia and Samu Vuetasau competing in the Badminton singles.

Maciu Small will run in the 400m while Raijeli Naikaukaucagi is set for 100m.

In Table Tennis mixed doubles, Ponijese Duncan and Siteri Daulali will represent Fiji.