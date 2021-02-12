Former 7s star Ratubuli needs help

A GoFundMe page has been setup to assist former Fiji 7s rep Donasio Ratubuli.

Ratubuli needs financial assistance for a surgery on his jaw.

In 2016 Ratubuli who was playing for Yamacia, was part of the two national sides the then coach Ben Ryan took to Vanua Levu for the Macuata Youth 7s in 2016, at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

It was at that tournament the Serua man who was the first choice rover at the time broke his leg, and it ruined his chances of making the Olympic Games.

Yamacia Club Founder David Dakuitoga says continuous injuries plus surgery after surgery has left the former national star struggling for survival and the recent complication is a jaw infection that went from bad to worse.

Dakuitoga says Ratubuli is a quiet person and would never ask for help which is why he decided to do a fundraiser with a target of raising $5000.

Current and former national reps both in 7s and 15s have contributed financially to help one of our players who used to bring smiles to thousands of Fijians during his playing days.

Dakuitoga says he was emotional last night thinking about what Ratubuli, a father of three, is going through.

Overseas based players like Viliame Mata, Eroni Sau, Benito Masilevu, Levani Botia,Ropate Ratu and former Yamacia and Fiji 7s speedster Mosese Mawalu have contributed to the worthy cause.

Ratubuli played 52 matches for Fiji in the World Series and scored 18 tries.

He was one of Fiji’s specialist rover after Vereniki Goneva left for overseas.

Ratubuli was the first Yamacia player to introduce the ‘Y’ shape after scoring a try in the World Series before Semi Kunatani, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and his younger brothers did it.

Click Here for the GoFundMe link for Ratubuli: