Yusuf has faith in Baby Bula Boys

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says he has faith that the Digicel Fiji Baby Bula Boys has what it takes to book a spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar next year.

The is set to face Tahiti tomorrow in the OFC Under-16 Championship semi-finals, where they are guaranteed a spot in the world cup should they beat Tahiti.

Yusuf said the side has proved themselves throughout the pool games, and believes they have much more potential than they have shown.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have full confidence in the team management and the team. And we’ll expect people in Fiji to watch that match 4pm tomorrow Fiji Time on FIFA Plus, and we also welcome support from the Fiji football fans. So this is a historical match, a win sees Fiji in the World Cup.”

He adds that the side has been working hard over the past few months to get to where they are, and says they are proud of the side regardless of the outcome.

The side faces Tahiti at 4pm tomorrow.