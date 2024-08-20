Young Kulas wrap up US tour

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Young Kulas will leave for Costa Rica tomorrow to continue their FIFA Under 20 World Cup preparations.

Our side wrapped up their USA tour today after playing warm up games.

Fiji had a successful start to their tour as they build up to World Cup build with two wins from two matches.

Young Kulas beat Pleasanton Rage and Sacramento United.



The local Fijian community turned up in numbers at both games and to wish the side well.

The girls played their final match against Lincoln University today to wrap up their US Tour before they head to Costa Rica tomorrow.

Fiji will play Brazil in their first match on September 1st at 11am before meeting Canada at 1pm on September 4th.

Their last match will be against France at 10am on September 7th.

You can watch the U20 World Cup live on FBC Sports.