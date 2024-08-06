Young Kulas return from Australia

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Members of the Fiji Young Kulas have just returned from a week-long camp in Canberra’s renowned Australian Institute of Sport in preparation for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia this August.

The team’s itinerary in the Australian capital included rigorous training sessions to refine their skills and enhance their competitive edge.

The 19-member side played two matches during the camp where they faced the Future Matildas squad, going down 10-0, and later took on Canberra Olympic, suffering a narrow 0-2 loss.

Fiji FA Board member Nazia Ali-Krishna expressed gratitude to Football Australia for their support in organizing the camp and matches.

The team is back in camp in Ba and will be leaving our shores this weekend, where they will continue their preparations with additional camps and matches in the USA and Costa Rica.

