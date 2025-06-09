Yedlin signs contract extension with Real Salt Lake

Source: Reuters

Real Salt Lake signed defender DeAndre Yedlin to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.

The 32-year-old right back joined RSL in a trade with FC Cincinnati on Aug. 21 in exchange for about $300,000 in 2025 general allocation money.

The three-time MLS All-Star and U.S. Men’s National Team veteran played in seven league matches with RSL following the trade. His goal in a 3-1 win against Austin FC on Sept. 27 was his first in MLS since 2013.

“RSL is now home for the foreseeable future, and I’m excited to build upon my time here over the last few months,” Yedlin said.

“While our season just ended more prematurely than anyone wanted, I’m looking forward to coming to work every day with a great group of people, to continue building the culture here on and off the field, and to help RSL compete for trophies in the upcoming seasons.”

Yedlin has recorded two goals and 17 assists in 183 career matches (170 starts) with the Seattle Sounders (2013-14), Inter Miami (2022-24), FC Cincinnati (2024-25) and Real Salt Lake. He captained Miami to the 2023 League Cup title.

From 2014-22, Yedlin competed in England with Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Newcastle United, then with Galatasary in Turkey.

Internationally, Yedlin has 81 USMNT caps with appearances at the FIFA World Cups in 2014 and 2022.

