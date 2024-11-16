Yada leads Lautoka to IDC futsal final

Aporosa Yada was the hero for Lautoka, scoring four goals in a thrilling 5-3 victory over 4R Electrical/ Gabby Investment/Rooster Chicken Ba Futsal to secure a spot in the Extra Supermarket IDC Futsal finals at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Lautoka started strong, with Taniela Waqa and Yada scoring early to take a 2-0 lead within the first 16 minutes.

However, Ba fought back, with Etonia Dogalau pulling one back before halftime, making it 2-1 at the break.

Ba turned up the pressure in the second half, with Dogalau adding another goal and Manasa Nawakula putting Ba ahead 3-2.

Just when it seemed like Ba might pull off an upset, Yada stepped up in the final seconds of regular time, scoring a dramatic equalizer to force the game into extra time.

In extra time, Yada proved unstoppable, scoring twice to secure the win for Lautoka.