Women-in-Black aims for top spot

The Ba Women’s Football team will have a lot to work on if they are to reclaim the top spot in the Digicel Women’s Super League.

After losing 6-5 to Rewa yesterday, they have allowed table leaders Labasa a chance to further increase.

Labasa has 23 points and a win over Tailevu-Naitasiri today will earn them three points.

The two teams are currently playing at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, round 10 of the men’s Digicel Premier League continues with Ba currently facing Glamada Rewa at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

After this match, Lautoka battles Suva at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park.