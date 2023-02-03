Wins for Labasa, Suva and Rewa in Futsal IDC

There were wins for Rewa, Suva and Labasa on day one of the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC at the Vodafone Arena yesterday.

However the match between one of the favourites, Lami ended in a 2-all draw against Tailevu Naitasiri.

Bruce Hughes netted a double for Lami while Mubashir Ali and Ramzan Khan scored for Tailevu Naitasiri.

Suva thumped Tavua 7-0 in their group C opener with Flipe Baravilala, Shahil Dave and Depal Singh scoring twice and Azaria Soromon added another one for the Whites.

Labasa beat Savusavu 5-1 and Rewa thrashed Nasinu 8-1.

Round two of pool games will start at 4pm today.

You can watch the Futsal IDC LIVE and EXCLUSIVE for $15USD on FBC Pop channel on the Walesi platform.