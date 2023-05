Fiji Gujarati Sports Association/Facebook

Lautoka started on a winning note in the 68th Fiji Gujarati Sports Association IDC underway in Nausori.

The defending champions defeated Navua 2-0 in the second match of the tournament.

In the earlier matches, Suva defeated Nadi 1-0 while Rewa and Lami settled for a 1-all draw.

The games continue at the Saraswati Primary School ground in Manoca, Nausori.